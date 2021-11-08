South Rock Creek announces honor rolls

The Shawnee News-Star

South Rock Creek Public Schools has released the names of honor roll students for their first nine-weeks. Two separate honor rolls recognize students for their academic achievement.

The Superintendent Honor Roll is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade-point-average, and the Principal’s Honor Roll is composed of students who earned a grade-point-average of 3.0 to 3.99.

The names of the students on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll are as follows:

Eighth grade- Hodges, Hope; Mason, Kennadee; McElfresh, Wyatt; Murray, Jaxon; Rendleman, Wrigley; Sartin, Kiley; Sells, Kyann.

Seventh grade - Jones, Amber; O’Daniel, Isabelle; Rosser, Landon; Wood, Greyson.

Sixth grade - Adams, Connor; Arnett, Sophie; Bergsten, Tyler; Hacker, Jake; Merrell, Maddox; Motley, Maxtyn; Murray, Easton; Sartin, Ty; Taylor, Kopelyn, Walker, Nathan; Tatum, Williams.

Fifth grade - Barker, Bella; Bjorkley, Kimberly; Christ, Irie; Cossey, Cole; Eddings, Kloee; Goodin, Emery; Johnson, Journei; Nealy, Peighton; Rich, Lessie; Williams, Jackson.

Fourth grade - Buss, Savannah; Duncan, Tripp; Lozier, Brooks; Miller, Breahna; Walker, Allison; Williams, Juliann; Williams, Linkyn; Wood, Sayler.

Third grade - Bennett, Blazee; Ledford, Lillie; Mann, Lucy; Munson, Maddox; Newell, Easton; Nipper, Raylan; Penson, Rylee; Tucker, Izabelle.

Second grade - Adams, Romy; Christ, Creed; Coe, Eli; Dunn, Archer; Earhart, Addison; Goodin, Ky; Hill, Dreyton; LeClaire, Luke; Pahdocony, Karsyn; Stanford, Keegan; Watson, Brynlie.

First grade - Cook, Canaan; Gray, Knox; Hurst, Kennedy; Kaseca, Lynnlei; Nadeau, Morgan; Robinson, Brooks; Seymour, Cooper; Walker, Rachel; Williams, Teegan; Winrow, Kyla.

The names of the students on the Principal’s Honor Roll are as follows:

Eighth grade - Adams, Jacob; Bingham, Meagan; Mitchell, Steeli; Tonubbee, Katelyn; Wilson, Mason; Wright, Creed.

Seventh grade - Bertram, Hunter; Bullard, Kynlee; Clifton, Jaden; Gay, Aaron; Johnson, Kaitlyn; Johnson, Maggie; Jones, Colby; Mayfield, Mia; Miller, Raelan; Robertson, Jackson; Sanders, Grason; Sewell, Blakely; Sheppard, Aiden; Shirey, Journey; Terney, Brooklyn; Wheelwright, Britany.

Sixth grade - Bertam, Morgan; Borromeo, Kara; Bryant, Major; Ehtisham, Noah; Hawkins, Harli; Hilton, Maximus; Jackson, Derek; Mitchell, Sosi; Monterosso, Collin; Pringle, Breckyn; Rosser, Presley; Scallorn, Lane; Watson, Justus; Winrow, Hayden.

Fifth grade - Adams, Reese; Benson, Madison; Bishop, Aubree; Coates, Augustus; Gregg, Brooklyn; Rodgers, Kreightyn; Shafer, Naveah; Tonubbee, Addyson; Wicker, Derek.

Fourth grade - Bingham, Emma; Buckmaster, Drake; Graham, Tenlee; Gray, Brody; Hurst, Kaylee; LeClaire, Reese; LeClaire, Rook; Loveless, Kellen; Monterosso, Sarah; Swantek, Lia; Vallandingham, Corbin; Watson, Tucker; West, Molly; Whitefield, Rose; Wilson, Annsleigh.

Third grade - Bonner, Aidyn; Brinton, Gavinn; Brown, Emma; Cruce, Londyn; Ledford, Journey; Long. Nicholas; McCree, Elijah; Nealy, Olivia; Patten, Jase; Swantek, Caroline; Terney, Kealey; Thompson, Bella; Underwood, Clara; Watters, Samantha.

Second grade - Cagle, Annleigh; Coates, Casen; Davis, Serenity; Edwards, Maycee; Enoch-Belvin, Addison; Enright, Payton; Eropkin, Alexander; Garvin, Olivia; Hodges-Goodnight, Griffin; Lincoln, Kianoa; Monterosso, Samuel; Paningsoro, Jentzen; Shelton, Aubrey; Singleton, Brentton; Sturgill, James; Taylor, Liam; Vallandingham, Madelyn; Washington, Jaycee; Wasson, Austyn; Woolever, Cooper.

First grade - Alexander, Kyra; Bias, Jace; Bowlan, Emily; Bowlan, Oliver; Buckmaster, Emersyn; Coe, Kenley; Dunn, Hollie; Elmore, Tenley; Hawkins, Tallis; Jones, Quency; Lawson, Jackson; Mann, Sereniti; Miller, Laylah; O’Daniel, Camille; Oswald, Laikyn; Ramirez, Grace; Sandlin, Sawyer; Stanford, Zachery; Terney, Courtney; Tonubbee, Penelope; Townsend, Kylee; Wheelwright, Remedy; Yardy, Addyson; Yardy, Ayden.