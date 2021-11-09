Nineteen Grove band students named to ECU honor band

The Shawnee News-Star

Nineteen Grove Band Students earned a position in the East Central Oklahoma Band Director’s Association Honor Band last week.

"This breaks an all-time school record for honor band recognition," said Band Director Toppie Lincicome.

Seventeen students earned chair, three earned first chair and three earned an alternate position.

Eighth Grade: Lalo Gosey Euphonium, Khylee Marshall Clarinet, Tristie Nguyen Clarinet, Ellyssa Tomlin Flute. Seventh Grade: Kimberly Albers Percussion (1st Chair), Maya Corley Flute (1st Chair), Rhett Hokit Tenor Sax (1st Chair), Alexis Briney Flute, Rhleigh Chance Trumpet, Camryn Davis Flute, Willis Dong Alto Sax, Yuan Dong Percussion, Lila Gates Bass Clarinet, Allison Huff Flute, Paisley Ramsey Clarinet, Allen Zheng Flute, Eric Zheng Clarinet, Sixth Grade: Molly Brackeen Flute, and Corbin Carter Percussion.