ECU's Fall 2021 Commencement set for Dec. 11

ADA – As the semester winds to a close, East Central University’s Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies are right on track. Fall graduates will be recognized at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, inside the Kerr Activities Center. This marks a return to the traditional ceremonies, following the disruptions caused over the past 18 months by COVID-19.

ECU’s 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Jeremy Humphers will be the keynote speaker. Humphers is senior vice president and chief accounting officer for Devon Energy. He graduated with honors from ECU in 1996, earning his degree in Accounting.

Following are Fall 2021 degree candidates.

Area students with Fall 2021 Master’s Degrees:

MACOMB – Robert Licklider

MAUD – Tina Savage

SEMINOLE – Kari Elledge, Elizabeth Lasko

SHAWNEE – Courtney Bullen, April Dunsworth, Robert Mellinger, Rowdy Washburn, Rachelle Watson

TECUMSEH – Maci Marrs, Ashley Steward, Jessica Utter

WELLSTON – Stacy Grimmett, Colby Herring

Fall 2021 Bachelor’s Degrees (area students):

KONAWA – Chandler Wilson

McLOUD – Gant Hathcock

MEEKER – Anna Kieffer

SEMINOLE – Colten Madewell, Elyse Villarreal

SHAWNEE – Hannah Little, Angela Miller-Mack, Jordyn Moore, Emily Parris, Ashley VanSchuyver

SPARKS – Kurstyn Young

WEWOKA – Fredrick Bruner, Kelsey Cutting