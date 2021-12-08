SSC’s LPN to RN online degree program receives accreditation

The Shawnee News-Star

The Seminole State College Nursing Program’s LPN to RN online degree program was recently accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. In August, the Oklahoma Board of Nursing approved the online option.

“We are so excited to receive approval from ACEN for this program option. It is a monumental step in helping LPN’s in our area achieve their RN,” Nursing Program Director Crystal Bray said.

SSC is one of the few colleges in the state to offer this option to LPNs. Currently the Nursing Program is working with nearly 90 LPNs who have expressed interest in the online option.

“It is vital to help get more registered nurses into the workforce, and we are proud to be a part of making that happen for our area healthcare partners,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

The SSC Nursing Program will launch its first cohort on Jan. 10, 2022. Students will need to complete five online nursing courses to complete their degree. The program will take approximately 10 months to complete. Students will take all components of the program online with the exception of clinical days. Clinical days will be in a face-to-face format at a local healthcare facility.

To apply to the program, students may need general education courses, most of which are also offered online. They will also need to pass a Health Education Systems Incorporated exam with a score of 850 or greater.

For more information, call Melanie Rinehart, Online Degree Office Director, at 405-382-9507.