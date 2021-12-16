Through Blue Zones and Community Renewal, two Shawnee schools get calming spaces

In a collaborative effort by Blue Zones Project and Community Renewal, two Shawnee schools — Sequoyah Elementary and Shawnee High School — are seeing the implementation of calming spaces on their campuses.

Sequoyah Elementary

For phase 1 of the project at Sequoyah, the groups installed a shader, removed worn outdoor carpet, purchased bench cushions and built and installed planter boxes.

Phase 2 will consist of additional painting and an installation of new outdoor carpet for downshifting activities.

Shawnee High School

For phase 1 of the Shawnee High School project, its garden was cleaned up, buddy benches were constructed and installed, and planter boxes were built and installed to replace a tire garden.

Phase 2 consists of a fence installation.

More:Shawnee High School to host 26th annual Christmas Connections event

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.