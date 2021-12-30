SSC Nursing grads recognized at pinning ceremony

SSC

Seminole State College held a pinning ceremony at the Enoch Kelly Haney Center on Dec. 9 for nursing students expected to meet degree requirements this semester.

Due to the program’s continued growth, this marked the third year the College has hosted a pinning ceremony in the fall. The following 19 students were eligible to complete degree requirements a expected graduates: Savannah Bagwell, Autumn Bowie, Kelsey Britton, Devin Carpenter, Jessica Davidson, Cylie Holik, Landry King, Noah Kolarik, Nancy Lerma, Jessica Lindsey, Kayci Loveland, Michelle Mayfield, Keli Moucka, Sean Moucka, Haley Perry, Jessica Stockton, Lindsey Vazquez, Shanna Visnieski and Makenzie Yort.