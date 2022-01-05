Area partnerships result in CDL training program, driving range

WWTC

With assistance from many area county commissioners and others to build a range for the program, Wes Watkins Technology Center is announcing its partnership with Central Tech to offer Class A Truck Driver Training.

Funded through the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education (ODCTE), Central Tech’s Truck Driver Training program is Oklahoma’s leading provider in quality training at affordable prices. Being a satellite location is a significant development for the WWTC district and for the economic development of Oklahoma since transportation is vital for the movement of goods and products.

With the current driver shortage, the demand for licensed drivers is at an all-time high with opportunities for professional growth and a competitive salary.

“We all are extremely dependent on the service that truck drivers provide whether we realize it or not. They are responsible for the delivery of raw materials, food, medicine, and much more. Almost every sector of the American economy relies on trucking for the transportation of its products,” said WWTC Superintendent, Vic Woods.

Development of the new training location at the WWTC campus has been a rewarding partnership between WWTC and several district commissioners including those in Okfuskee, Seminole, Pottawatomie, and Hughes counties.

WWTC offers special thanks to Coal Dilday, Hughes County District 2 Commissioner, for his efforts in coordinating with the other commissioners to move and place approximately 20,000 tons of material to complete the 4+ acre project. The commissioners are: Gary Phillips, Hughes County District 1; Stormy George (1st Deputy) and Dale Stringer (Foreman), Hughes County District 3; Danny Wilson, Okfuskee County District 1; Jeff Morphis, Okfuskee County District 2; James Yandell, Okfuskee County District 3; Russell Yott, Seminole County District 1; Tim Porter, Seminole County District 2; Clifton Taylor, Seminole County District 3; and Eddie Stackhouse, Pottawatomie County District 3. The expertise and devotion of the drivers and operators from each county has been extremely instrumental in building the range.

Also, thanks was given to Bob Hartsock and family with Commercial Brick Corporation, and Dwayne Streater and family with Streater Dozer and Backhoe Service for the availability of their product and donation of select fill dirt. The City of Wetumka assisted with improving the draining system for the project.

In addition to the partnership with Central Tech to offer the Class A CDL training, WWTC also offers Bus Driver and Class B CDL training.

For inquiries about Truck Driver Training opportunities at WWTC, visit https://centraltech.edu/truck-driver-training or call 918-352-7316. Or to learn more about WWTC’s Bus Driver or Class B CDL training, go to wwtech.edu or call 405-452-5500.