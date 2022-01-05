Seminole State College extends enrollment hours for spring semester

SSC

Seminole State College classes are scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 10. Special extended office hours will take place in an effort to provide students extra time to enroll for the 2022 spring semester. While classes begin Jan. 10, students may enroll for the spring semester through Jan. 14.

Extended enrollment hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 6; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10. Students are encouraged to register for classes before the spring semester begins.

For help with enrollment, students may visit with advisors in person inside the Walkingstick Student Services Center – located just off of Highway 9 on the south side of campus – or call 405-382-9797. Current students may enroll with their assigned academic advisor.

Beginning Jan. 10, SSC offices will resume regular hours, which are: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the regular term classes, SSC also offers online, 8-week, evening and Saturday classes. Class schedules are available on the College’s website at www.sscok.edu.

For more information on classes or enrollment at SSC, contact the SSC Admissions Office at 405-382-9230 or admissions@sscok.edu, the Advising Office at 405-382-9797 or advising@sscok.edu, and the Financial Aid Office at 405-382-9247 or finaid@sscok.edu.