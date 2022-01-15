Education briefs: Area college students recognized

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee students make the Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC — Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Students recognized include:

Jordyn Sateren, a Marine Science major of Shawnee, OK

Ella Swantek, a Marine Science major of Shawnee, OK

Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C. CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study.

***

Meeker grad named to Dean's List at University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MD — Tyler Sowter of Meeker was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace.

***

Area grads named to SNHU Fall 2021 Dean's List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following area students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List.

Jackie Wilson of Stroud

Terry McCracken of Seminole

Jalena Criss of Shawnee

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH.

***

SNHU announces Fall 2021 President's List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announces area students to the Fall 2021 Presidents list

Shane Rupp of Newalla

Nicole Knapp of Shawnee

Candie Holland of Wewoka

***