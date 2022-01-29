Education briefs: Local students recognized

The Shawnee News-Star

Emporia State names area students to Fall 2021 Honor Roll

EMPORIA, KS — Emporia State University congratulates more than 750 undergraduates named to the university honor roll. Students from this area who qualified are:

Cadie Harelson of Chandler

Harley Sturm of Tecumseh

To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

***

Local students named to Missouri State University's fall 2021 dean's list

SPRINGFIELD, MO — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2021 dean's list. These local students made the list:

Madison Young, of Luther

Caeden Palmer, of Shawnee