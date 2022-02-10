Pig Roast and Trophy Auction raises funds for local 4-H, FFA members

The Shawnee News-Star

Pottawatomie County's 33rd Annual Pig Roast and Trophy Auction was held Feb. 7. About 500 people attended the fundraising event, with $50,045 raised to go back to the Pottawatomie County 4-H and FFA members at the Premium Auction.

The 2022 Honorees during the event were Gina Rounsaville and Jeremy Frye.

The event is held ahead of the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show, which is scheduled March 1-4 at the Expo Center in Shawnee.