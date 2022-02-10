Seminole teacher awarded $1,000 scholarship

The Shawnee News-Star

SEMINOLE – Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO) is partnering with local businesses this school year to award innovative Oklahoma educators throughout the state with a $1,000 scholarship that goes directly to their classroom.

EKCO and local Seminole Realtor Pam Robinson presented the $1,000 scholarship to Seminole High School 11th grade English teacher Kari Elledge for her expert-level of innovation in the classroom. Oklahoma Sen. Zack Taylor helped present the award to Elledge, which brings together educators, business owners and community leaders to honor dedicated teachers.

“Oklahoma educators are some of the best and brightest in the profession and EKCO is honored to recognize their hard work and innovation,” said EKCO Executive Director Ryan Walters. “It is our goal to empower teachers and provide them with the resources and support they need to be successful. School districts are the foundation of many Oklahoma communities and I am excited to see local business and state leaders express their gratitude to the teachers who are educating the next generation of Oklahomans.”

As Director of Seminole High School’s English Department, Elledge thinks beyond traditional classroom lessons to challenge her students. She recently established an art museum inside a classroom to create a writing project of expression through art. She is teaching her students to think and write from their own thought processes.

EKCO is pleased to reward teachers across the state who are working on innovative classroom or extra-curricular projects that benefit their students or their colleagues. Local administrators have nominated one innovative teacher in their district for a scholarship that they can use for a professional development course, a specific curriculum training or to fund a project or initiative they are working on in their classroom.

EKCO provided the initial $500 scholarship funds and Robinson matched the amount.

For more information about EKCO’s work on education reform in Oklahoma, please visit everykidcountsok.org