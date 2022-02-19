SSC delegation attends Higher Ed Day at state Capitol

SSC

A large delegation of campus and community leaders representing Seminole State College attended “Higher Education Day” at the Capitol in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 15. The event, sponsored by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, is held annually to demonstrate the value and importance of higher education in the state.

Speakers included Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sec. Ryan Walters, Speaker Charles McCall, Sen. Roger Thompson, Rep. Kevin Wallace, Sen. Adam Pugh, State Regents chair Jeffrey W. Hickman, and Chancellor Allison D. Garrett.

Hailey Wallace, a freshman from Seminole State College, was one of four students who also spoke at the event. Others were: Angelita Winter, Southeastern Oklahoma State University; Katelynn Lewis, Connors State College; and Beyonce Hammond, University of Central Oklahoma. The student speakers shared how pursuing an education an Oklahoma public college or university has positively impacted their lives.

Prior to the afternoon program, community and campus leaders representing Seminole State College were guests at a luncheon held at the Oklahoma University Faculty House. Those present included State Representatives Danny Williams, Dell Kerbs, Danny Sterling and Logan Phillips.

Following introductions by SSC President Lana Reynolds, the elected officials spoke to the SSC delegation about their support of higher education and their outlook on the new legislative session.

Community supporters in attendance included: Karel Brewster, Brewster and Associates; Haley Coates, Gary Davidson, Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges Executive Director; SSC Foundation Trustee; Marci Donaho; SSC Regent; Dale Donaho; Suzanne Gilbert, SSC Foundation Trustee; Randy Gilbert, Gilbert & Sons Trucking; Dr. Rebecca Kennedy, SSC Vice President Emeritus; Harrell Kennedy, Retired Higher Ed Administrator; Ray McQuiston, Chair of the SSC Board of Regents; Jeramy Rich, SSC Foundation Trustee; Steve Saxon, Seminole City Manager; and Mark Schell, SSC Foundation Trustee.

SSC Student Government President Georgia Ledford, a freshman from Seminole, attended, along with members of the President’s Leadership Class.

PLC participants were: Ava Adams, Seminole; Laney Anderson, Stratford; Frank Bourlon, Bethel; Erin Bronson, Shawnee; Caryssa Bui, Shawnee; Cynthia Bui, Shawnee; Rebekah Choate, Seminole; Thomas Choate, Seminole; Colin Dulaney, Davis; Colin Frederick, Seminole; Jenna Harrison, Tecumseh; Marlee Hunter, Del City; Jaycee Johnson, Prague; Anna Kelsey, Tecumseh; Jordan Lewis, Varnum; Kendra Lewis, Bowlegs; Kaitlyn Matlock, Noble; Brynna McAlvain, Seminole; Uriah McPerryman, Wetumka; Kaden Morris, Holdenville; Blake Parrick, Stroud; Allyson Randall, Okemah; Ayzia Shirey, Tecumseh; Abigail Shook, Bixby; Hailey Wallace, Wellston; Brent White, Dale; Cepado Wilkins, Seminole; Sydney Winchester, Prague; and Hunter Winn, Earlsboro

College representatives present were: Dr. Linda Goeller, Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr. Bill Knowles, Vice President for Student Affairs; Danny Morgan, Director of Rural Business and Resources Center; Kristie Newby, Vice President for Student Affairs; Brooks Nickell, Marketing and Web Coordinator; Kim Pringle, Director of Community Relations; Lana Reynolds, SSC President; and Brad Schatzel, Faculty Senate President.