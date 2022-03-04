SSC Leadership students learn etiquette

SSC

Members of the Seminole State College President’s Leadership Class had a lesson in business and social etiquette on March 1. Carey Sue Vega, owner of Etiquette Expert in Oklahoma City, spoke to the group at the Shawnee Country Club.

The group heard tips on cell phone usage, email and telephone etiquette, job interview tips, the importance of hand-written thank you notes, ideas on how to network and how to make appropriate small talk.

Vega is a native Oklahoman who has done etiquette consultant work for businesses, attorneys, doctors and organizations around the world. For ten years, she served as a cruise director for the Norwegian Cruise Line.

Vega has been featured in numerous radio and television shows and magazine articles, sharing her etiquette expertise. She prides herself as being a “regular person” who tries to use professionalism to her advantage.

The PLC group was accompanied to the etiquette dinner by SSC President Lana Reynolds and Director of Community Relations Kim Pringle, who both serve as sponsors of the program.

The President’s Leadership program at Seminole State College was established in 2007 to provide educational classroom and extracurricular activities to enhance leadership skills of students.

School officials through the College’s service area of Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Hughes and Okfuskee counties are invited each fall by President Reynolds to nominate high school seniors as candidates for the scholarship program. Participants are selected based on ACT scores, academic performance in high school and demonstrated leadership ability.