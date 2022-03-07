Keep Oklahoma Beautiful announces Bethel High School as start-up grant winner

The Shawnee News-Star

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB), along with OG&E Energy Corp. and Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E), has announced 2022 Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma’s OG&E Growth & Start Up Grant Winners.

Bethel High School is one of the recipients of a 2022 OG&E Growth Grant.

Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma (GACinOK) is part of the nation’s largest annual cleanup. Organizations across Oklahoma counties coordinate local cleanups, education and beautification projects through March, April and May.

Participation in GACinOK is open to any individual and organization in the state of Oklahoma. GACinOK participants can apply for OG&E cash grants as well as Lowes Sponsored Equipment grants.

Bethel High School will use their $200 grant as a prize to the students that have volunteered to beautify their school grounds.