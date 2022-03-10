Tramel to speak at OBU's Bison Connections Luncheon April 14 in OKC

OBU

Berry Tramel, sports columnist for The Oklahoman, will deliver the keynote speech during Oklahoma Baptist University’s next Bison Connections luncheon April 14 in Oklahoma City. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hobby Lobby headquarters, located at 7700 SW 44 St. in Oklahoma City. Registration is now open online. The event is free and lunch is included.

Bison Connections connects OBU administrators, staff and faculty with alumni, friends of the University and members of the business community. The event includes a free meal for those in attendance, updates about things happening on Bison Hill and a keynote speaker to motivate and inspire those in attendance. The events are held on a regular basis in Oklahoma City and the first Bison Connections in Tulsa was held in September 2021.

Tramel, a lifelong Oklahoman, sports fan and newspaper reader, joined The Oklahoman in 1991 and has served as beat writer, assistant sports editor, sports editor and columnist. He grew up reading four daily newspapers – The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma City Times, the Norman Transcript and the Oklahoma Journal – and entered the newspaper business in 1978 at age 17 with the Transcript. His first game assignment was the Lexington-Elmore City high school football game and he has enjoyed the journey ever since, from high school wrestling duals and regional track meets to Rose Bowls and the NBA playoffs. Tramel is also part of The Sports Animal’s daily Total Dominance Hour on WWLS radio.

Tramel was born and raised in Norman. He and his wife, Tricia, were married in 1980 and live in Norman near their daughter and son-in-law, Haley and J.J. Argyle, and granddaughters Riley, Sadie and Tinley. He is a follower of Christ, and he and his family attend Antioch Community Church in Norman.

The next Bison Connections event in the Tulsa area will take place May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church in Bixby. Featured speaker will be Dr. Andy Taylor, OBU alumnus, pastor and Army veteran.

Register online for both events at okbu.edu/giving/bison-connections-rsvp.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.