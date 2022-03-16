South Rock Creek district announces honor rolls

The Shawnee News-Star

South Rock Creek Public Schools has released the names of honor roll students for their third nine-weeks. Two separate honor rolls recognize students for their academic achievement.

The Superintendent Honor Roll is composed of students who earned a 4.0 grade-point-average, and the Principal’s Honor Roll is composed of students who earned a grade-point-average of 3.0 to 3.99.

The names of the students on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll are as follows:

Eighth grade- Hodges, Hope; Hopkins, Rayleigh; Mason, Kennadee; McElfresh, Wyatt; Mitchell, Steeli; Murray, Jaxon; Rendleman. Wrigley; Sartin, Kiley; Sells. Kyann.

Seventh grade - Jones, Amber; O’Daniel, Isabelle; Robertson, Jackson.

Sixth grade - Arnett, Sophie; Bergsten. Tyler; Ehtisham, Noah; Hacker, Jake; Jackson, Derek; Monterroso, Collin; Murray, Easton; Sartin, Ty; Scallorn, LaneWalker, Nathan; Williams, Tatum Fifth grade - Adams, Reese; Benson, Madison; Christ, Irie; Cossey, Cole; Eddings, Kloee; Goodin, Emery; Hopkins, Josslynn; Johnson, Journei; Nealy, Peighton; Rich, Lessie; Shafer, Nevaeh;Tonubbee. Addyson.

Fourth grade - Buckmaster, Drake; Buss, Savannah; Duncan, Tripp; Gray, Brody; LeClaire, Reese; Lozier, Brooks; Miller, Breahna; Monterroso, Sarah; Walker, Allison; Williams, Juliann; Williams, Linkyn.

Third grade - Douglas, Beckam; Eddings, Rozlyn; Ledford, Lillie; Mann, Lucy; Munson, Maddox.

Second grade - Coe, Eli; Edwards, Maycee; Eropkin, Alexander; Goodin, Ky; Hill, Dreyton; LeClaire, Luke; Pahdocony, Karsyn; Stanford, Keegan; Vallandingham, Madelyn; Wasson, Austyn; Watson, Brynlie; Woolever, Cooper.

First grade - Bowlan, Oliver; Cook, Canaan; Hawkins, Tallis; Hurst, Kennedy; Kaseca, Lynnlei; Nadeau. Morgan; Ramirez, Grace; Robinson, Brooks; Seymour, Cooper; Walker, Rachel; Williams, Teegan

The names of the students on the Principal’s Honor Roll are as follows:

Eighth grade - Adams, Jacob; WIlson, Mason; Carpenter, AJ; Maroney, Makenzie; Wright, Creed.

Seventh grade - Clifton, Jaden; Goodson, Channing; Miller, Raelan; Johnson, Maggie; Rosser, Landon; Shirey, Journey; Sewell, Blakely; Wheelright, Brittany; Wood, Greyson.

Sixth grade -Adams, Connor; Bertram, Morgan; Borromeo, Kara; Brewer, Kashlynn; Effinger, Ava; Hilton, Maximus; Merrell, Maddox; Mitchell, Sosi; Pringle, Breckyn; Rosser, Presley; Shelton, Braxton; Taylor, Kopelyn; Watson, Justus.

Fifth grade - Barker, Bella; Bjorkley, Kimberly; Blair, Hailey; Brock, Kynleigh; Caruso, Myleah; Drake, Kolby; Eropkin, Olivia; Gregg, Brooklyn; Long, Hailey; Phillips, Kobe; Ramirez, Rose; Rodgers, Kreightyn; Vass, Wanda; Wicker, Derek; Williams, Jackson.

Fourth grade - Clemmons, Peyton; Giraldo, Sarah; Graham, Tenlee; Hurst, Kaylee; Loveless, Kellen; LeClaire, Rook; Malchose, Evlynn; Swantek, Lia Watson, Tucker; Vallandingham, Corbin; Wilson, Annsleigh; Wood, Sayler.

Third grade - Bonner, Aidyn; Bennett, Blazee; Brinton, Gavin; McCree, Elijah; Newell, Easton; Nipper, Raylan; Penson, Rylee; Rodgers, Pake; Swantek, Caroline; Thompson, Bella; Tucker, Izabelle; Underwood, Clara; Watters, Samantha.

Second grade - Adams, Romy; Buckmaster, Emersyn; Cagle, Annleigh; Christ, Creed; Dunn, Archer; Enoch-Belvin, Addison; Hodges-Goodnight, Griffin; Lincoln, Kianoa; Monterroso, Samuel; Paningsoro, Jentzen; Robinson, E-Leeha; Scallorn, Piper; Scott, Jamie; Shelton, Aubrey; Singleton, Brentton; Sturgill, Casen; Taylor, Liam; Thetford, Kace; Thomas, Aiden; Watson, Brynlie; Webb, Harper; Wicker, Dominic.

First grade - Barnett, Masen; Bias, Jace; Borromeo, Kaylee; Bussell, Josiah; Dunn, Hollie; Garvin, Olivia; Gray, Knox; Jones, Quency; Mann, Sereniti; Miller, Laylah; O’Daniel, Camille; Sandlin, Sawyer; Wheelwright, Remedy; Winrow, Kyla; Yardy, Ayden.