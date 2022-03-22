Bethel Lower Elmentary pre-enrollment is April 5

The Shawnee News-Star

Bethel Lower Elementary PreK Enrollment will be Tuesday, April 5, with nline Pre-enrollment for 2022-2023 School Year

A Google form link will be provided at 9 a.m. that day at at: www.facebook.com/bethellowerelementary and https://le.bethel.k12.ok.us/

Students must be 4-years-old by September 1, 2022 and reside in the Bethel Public School District.

Parents will be contacted to schedule an appointment for the in-person enrollment and student screening on Wednesday, April, 20, 2022.