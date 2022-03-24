Bethel Lower Elementary honors students

Submitted

March Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right: Dawson Malouf, Jaxon Morlan, Makenna Cartwright, Gabe Stone, Lexi Owens, Gentry Stith, Blaise Mullendore, Aurora Austin, Wesley Arnold. Back Row: Bentley Clark, Charlsie Baden, Eli Hanmer, Gavin Anderson, Davian Trussell, Bennett Carpenter. Not Pictured: Camille Winkler. They were recognized at school for respecting differences and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag (like a dog tag) and gift certificates to Dakota’s.