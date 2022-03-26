Shawnee High School junior serves as Senate page

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shawnee High School junior Scottland Meier has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee. Meier served at the Capitol during the seventh week of session from March 21-24.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from the 2021 legislative session.

Meier is involved in band, drama, theatre, and National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to pursue psychology at either Oklahoma State University or the University of Central Oklahoma and become a marriage and family counselor.

She is the daughter of Earlsboro residents Eddie and Nicollette Van Dusen.