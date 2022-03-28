SSC program director receives outstanding instructor award

SSC

Seminole State College Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Program Director and Assistant Professor Kelly Hankal was recently honored with the Outstanding Instructor award at the 2022 Making It Work Day Awards held by the Oklahoma Career and Technical Education Equity Council. Hankal received the award for her impact with non-traditional students.

State Senator Zack Taylor (R-District 28) and State Representative Danny Williams (R-District 28) also presented Hankal with a Citation of Recognition from the Oklahoma State Legislature in honor of her accomplishment. An excerpt of the citation reads, “Hankal, a distinguished and innovative director, influences the lives of countless young people, helping them to build the foundation necessary for a productive and successful life.”

SSC’s MLT courses are conducted at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee.

Hankal has worked for SSC for nine years. She currently serves as the Medical Laboratory Technician Program Director and an Assistant Professor. She received her Associate of Applied Science at SSC, her Bachelor of Science in Biology at East Central University and her Master of Business Administration at St. Gregory’s University. In addition to her position at the College, Hankal also works part-time in the lab at the Alliance Health Hospital in Seminole.

The Oklahoma Career and Technical Education Equity Council is committed to increasing the effectiveness of career and technical education through focusing on high expectations and full participation for all students and employees in career and technical education. Each year, the council holds the Make It Work Day Awards to highlight the accomplishments of students, instructors, administrators, community colleges, technology centers and businesses.