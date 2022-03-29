SSC Board of Regents honor past, current employees and adopt diversity statement

SSC

The Seminole State College Board of Regents granted tenure to a faculty member, approved emeritus status for four former employees and adopted a diversity statement at their meeting on March 24.

During her report to the Board, President Reynolds discussed campus events, personnel changes and legislative activities.

With the first item on the agenda, the Board approved a bid from Affinity Corporation for repairs to the retaining wall at the College’s softball complex.

Next the board approved the adoption of a campus diversity statement proposed by the SSC’s Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The diversity statement reads: “The Seminole State College community is dedicated to fostering a positive campus environment supporting each person’s individual and unique ability to learn, regardless of socio-economic status, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability or religious preference, to build an institution of higher learning in which diversity is celebrated.”

Then the Board granted tenure to Associate Professor of English Yasminda Choate. Choate has worked at SSC for nearly 10 years. In addition to teaching English courses on campus, she was the 2020-2021 President of the SSC Faculty Senate. She serves as the Co-Chair of the Distance Education Committee, the sponsor of the Sigma Kappa Delta honor society and a member of the Wellness Committee. She received her bachelor’s degree in English from East Central University in 2001, her master’s degree in English from Texas A & M University-Commerce in 2010.

The next four items on the agenda were regarding granting tenure to four former employees. SSC Policy on Emeritus status states that the Seminole State College Board of Regents, at its discretion, may honor recommendations of the President granting retired faculty, administrators, or professional staff members emeritus status after retirement. In evaluating candidates for this honorary status, consideration may be given to length of service, special recognitions and activities, and similar items related to performance.

The Board approved emeritus status for Brenda Cates, Carol Hartman, Susan Walker and Frank Washington. Cates worked at SSC for 20 years. She was an academic advisor and the Americans with Disabilities Act campus liaison at the time of her retirement in 2016. Hartman worked at SSC for 30 years, retiring in 2018. She held a number of positions over her career, her last being the Business and Industry Training Coordinator. Walker worked at SSC for 6 years, retiring in 2020. She was an Assistant Professor of Life Sciences. Washington retired in 2011 after 11 years at the College. He held the position of Educational Talent Search Advisor.

The Board then entered an executive session to discuss the retirement of Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Linda Goeller and the resignation of Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Kristie Newby. Dr. Goeller will retire at the end of June. Newby’s last day at the College is March 25.

Board members present at the meeting were: Chair Ray McQuiston, Kim Hyden, Curtis Morgan and Ryan Pitts. The next meeting of the SSC Board of Regents is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022.