SSC employees recognized at statewide conference

The Shawnee News-Star

Two Seminole State College employees were honored at the 53rd annual Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges Conference, held virtually this year on Jan. 29. During the event, SSC Recruitment Specialist Britney Honsinger was recognized as Professional Staff Member of the Year and Assistant Professor of Business Brad Schatzel was named Faculty Member of the Year for the college.

Honsinger has been employed by SSC for two years. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Her responsibilities include recruitment, advising and building relationships with high schools in the college’s service area. She currently serves as the 2020-2021 Professional Staff Association Chair on campus. She is currently pursuing an MBA and enjoys painting in her spare time. She and her husband Nat reside in Earlsboro. They have three children and one granddaughter.

Schatzel has worked at SSC for nine years. He received his bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Oregon in 2002 and his MBA from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2010. Aside from teaching courses, he is also the founder and faculty sponsor of SSC’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter, the Chair of the Global Studies Committee, Faculty Senate President Elect and previously served as the Chair for the Business and Education department. In his spare time, he enjoys reading and playing the guitar. He and his wife Lauren reside in Seminole with their three children.

The event featured several breakout sessions and a keynote address given by Anne Grady, an author and two-time TEDx speaker. Her presentation was titled “Resilience Reset.”

Every year, OACC’s 13 member institutions select three employees to honor – a support staff member, a professional staff member and a faculty member. SSC’s Support Staff Member of the Year, Susan Shumaker, was recognized at a separate event on Nov. 5.