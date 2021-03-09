SSC hosts women’s leadership luncheon

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College held the President’s Leadership Class Women’s Leadership Luncheon in the Utterback Ballroom on March 4. Five women community leaders in business, tribal government, education, medicine and the non-profit sector spoke to the PLC students.

The featured speakers were Vice Chair of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Linda Capps, SSC Associate Professor of Life Science Theran Hernandez, Co-Owner of the Kinslow Group, Brooke Case, Family Medicine Physician with SSM Health of Seminole Dr. Jenna Geohagen, President and CEO of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum Marci Donaho and CEO of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce Amy Britt.