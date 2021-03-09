SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.

SSC hosts women’s leadership luncheon

The Shawnee News-Star
Seminole State College held the President’s Leadership Class Women’s Leadership Luncheon in the Utterback Ballroom on March 4. The featured speakers were (pictured l-r): Vice Chair of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Linda Capps, SSC Associate Professor of Life Science Theran Hernandez, Co-Owner of the Kinslow Group Brooke Case, Family Medicine Physician with SSM Health of Seminole Dr. Jenna Geohagen, President and CEO of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum Marci Donaho and CEO of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce Amy Britt.

Seminole State College held the President’s Leadership Class Women’s Leadership Luncheon in the Utterback Ballroom on March 4. Five women community leaders in business, tribal government, education, medicine and the non-profit sector spoke to the PLC students.

The featured speakers were Vice Chair of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Linda Capps, SSC Associate Professor of Life Science Theran Hernandez, Co-Owner of the Kinslow Group, Brooke Case, Family Medicine Physician with SSM Health of Seminole Dr. Jenna Geohagen, President and CEO of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum Marci Donaho and CEO of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce Amy Britt.

Co-Owner of the Kinslow Group Brooke Case (center) speaks with PLC students Tiffany Maxey of Catoosa (left) and Kandyce Davidson of Wewoka (right) during the Women’s Leadership Luncheon. In groups of two, students rotated from table to table to meet and discuss with the event’s speakers. addition to Maxey and Davidson, female members of PLC include: Laney Anderson of Ada, Emily Dobbins of Broken Arrow, Kelsey Edminsten of Okemah, Jenna Harrison of Shawnee, Jaycee Johnson of Paden, Kaitlyn Matlock of Lexington, Sydney McClaskey of Maud, Uriah McPerryman of Wetumka, Hannah Potter of Seminole and Sydney Winchester of Prague.