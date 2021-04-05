SSC to launch mobile enrollment events, including one in Shawnee

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College will host mobile enrollment events in Shawnee, Prague, Okemah and Holdenville throughout the month of April. These events are for summer and fall enrollment. An academic advisor, an admissions representative and a recruitment specialist will be present to answer questions and guide perspective students through the enrollment process. There is no minimum GPA or ACT score required for admission.

“We wanted to simplify the process for students across our service area. These events bring the enrollment process directly to anyone interested in higher education. Current and perspective students will be able to apply, meet with an advisor and enroll – all in one short visit,” SSC Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Bill Knowles said.

The first of these mobile enrollment events will take place at Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. SSC staff will be setup in Skylab 1 and 2 on the GCTC campus.

On April 16, SSC will hold a mobile enrollment event at Ken’s Pizza in Prague from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SSC staff will then help students with enrollment at BancFirst in Okemah on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The final event will take place at the Grace M. Pickens Library in Holdenville on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to bring their high school transcript and college transcript, if applicable. The summer semester begins May 10 and the fall semester begins August 16.

For more information, perspective students may contact SSC Recruitment Specialist Britney Honsinger at b.honsinger@sscok.edu or (405) 382-9751.