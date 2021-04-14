SSC will return to in-person instruction in Fall; enrollment open

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College will begin open enrollment for the 2021 fall semester on Monday, April 12. Students can also enroll for summer and upcoming intersession courses. A current class schedule can be viewed on the College’s website at www.sscok.edu.

SSC President Lana Reynolds expressed her excitement in looking to the fall semester.

“This past year has been challenging. We have made many adjustments on campus due to COVID-19 in order to provide a safe learning environment. Much of our instruction was altered to a fully online or hybrid format, and so many activities were postponed or cancelled. It has certainly not been the normal college experience our students want and need. As a campus, we are ready to begin our fall semester with full, in-person classes, along with many other in-person events.”

As SSC takes steps to return to a regular schedule of classes and activities, some measures may remain in place for continued safety on campus. The college will rely on current guidelines issued by local and national health care agencies.

Dr. Bill Knowles, Vice President for Student Affairs, encourages students to enroll early before classes start to fill-up. “Although our fall semester doesn’t begin until August 16, it’s important for students to visit with an SSC advisor sooner rather than later, especially if they are looking to take a specific class at a certain time.”

He explained that this is also a great time to consider a summer or intersession class. “These course options are available to help students complete degree requirements that they weren’t able to fit into their fall or spring schedules. We are always looking for ways to provide flexible class offerings for our students.”

SSC has been holding mobile enrollment events. On April 16, SSC will hold a mobile enrollment event at Ken’s Pizza in Prague from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. SSC staff will then help students with enrollment at BancFirst in Okemah on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The final event will take place at the Grace M. Pickens Library in Holdenville on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For help with enrollment, students may visit with advisors inside the Walkingstick Student Services Center or call 405-382-9797. Current students may enroll with their academic advisor. Students must enroll before classes begin.

Regular office hours at the College are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. For questions about classes or enrollment at Seminole State, contact the SSC Admissions Office at 405-382-9230 and Financial Aid at 405-382-9247.

SSC students can receive associate degrees in 18 transfer degree programs including majors in agriculture, art, biology, business, child development, computer science, criminal justice, elementary education, enterprise development, health, physical education and recreation, health sciences, liberal studies, pre-engineering, psychology, secondary education and social sciences.

The College also offers several enter-the-workforce degree programs, including business technology, engineering technology, medical laboratory technology, nursing and physical therapist assistant.