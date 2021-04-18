SSC to host campus recognition event

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College will host the SSC Honors Luncheon on Tuesday, April 20 in the Enoch Kelly Haney Center. The event will recognize outstanding students, campus leadership, retirees and employees reaching milestone years of employment. In years past, these honorees were recognized during the SSC Educational Foundation’s annual Spring Banquet. In an effort to accommodate social distancing, this year a separate event was created.

Each of the College’s five academic divisions has selected an outstanding student to be recognized at the event: Josie Jared, Business and Education; Caryn Leedom, Social Sciences; Frances Hunter, STEM; Andrew Terrell, Language Arts and Humanities; and Asia Mooney, Health Sciences.

Jared is a sophomore from Tecumseh. She is a Business major and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Leedom is a sophomore from Shawnee. She is a criminal justice major, a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and serves as a NASNTI student mentor. Frances Hunter is a sophomore from Earlsboro. She is an Agriculture major, the secretary for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, a member of the Aggie Club and a member of the Sigma Kappa Delta Honor Society. Terrell is a freshman from Prague. He is majoring in art. Asia Mooney is a sophomore from Wetumka. She is a Nursing major.

The College will also honor four campus organizational leaders at the luncheon: Faculty Senate President Mindy Choate, Professional Staff President Britney Honsinger, Classified Staff President Sherri Dykes and Student Government Association President Kelsey Edminsten.

Choate has worked at SSC for eight years. She is currently an Assistant Professor of English. She received her bachelor’s degree at East Central University, her master’s degree at Texas A&M University-Commerce and is pursuing her doctorate at the University of Oklahoma. Honsinger has worked at SSC for two years. She is currently the Recruitment Specialist. She received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Oklahoma and is presently pursuing her MBA at Louisiana State University. Dykes is currently the GEAR UP Office Manager. She has worked at SSC for three years. She completed her bachelor’s degree at East Central University. Edminsten is a sophomore from Okemah. She is a Liberal Arts major. In addition to her role in the Student Government Association, she is also a member of the President’s Leadership Class and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Three employees who have reached a milestone in their years of employment with the College will be honored: Mary Ann Hill, 30 years at SSC; Sarah Ledford, 25 years at SSC; and Gloria Wheeler, 20 years at SSC.

Hill is currently the Talent Search Director. She has served as the Professional Staff Association President. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tulsa and her master’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. Ledford currently serves as a Student Support Services Advisor. She received her bachelor’s degree at William Woods College and her master’s degree at the University of Oklahoma. Wheeler is currently on the Custodial Staff. She is a member of the Classified Staff Association on campus. She graduated from Douglass High School.

Five retirees will be honored at the event: Patty Bland, TRIO Programs Office Manager; Robin Crawford, Administrative Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs; Sherry Keisman, Nursing and Health Sciences Division Office Manager; Susan Shumaker, Payroll Clerk; and Susan Walker, Assistant Professor of Life Sciences.

Bland has been employed by SSC for 17 years. She also took courses at SSC. Crawford has worked at SSC for 9 years. She was a member of the Classified Staff Association, the SSC Distance Education Committee and the SSC Operations Team. She received her associate’s degree from SSC. Keisman has worked at SSC for 25 years. She received her associate’s degree at SSC. Shumaker has served SSC for 21 years. She studied at the University of New Mexico. Walker retired in December of 2020. She worked at SSC for six years. She received her bachelor’s degree at East Central University and her master’s degree at Oklahoma State University.

Attendance to the SSC Honors Luncheon will be limited to the honorees and one guest of their choosing. The SSC Educational Foundation will host its annual Spring Banquet on April 29, recognizing four new Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees, Heather Annis, Brooke Kinslow, Holly Hanan and Will Hunt. Dr. Jim Cook will receive the Distinguished Service Award.