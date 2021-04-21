SSC GEAR UP students selected for National Internship Program

SSC

Three Seminole State College GEAR UP students have been selected by the Student Success Agency to participate in the Influence Cultivate Originate Network (ICON) internship program. Nyla Walker of Okemah, Courtney Brydon of Prague and Connor Childs of Seminole were named to the national internship program this spring. The program is an internship for students across the United States who are influential, top performing, and possess skill sets that others may often overlook.

The internship program through Student Success Agency provides opportunities for the students working with peers in their school communities to become independent leaders practicing executive functions. The students learn how to create a network culture of community with peers to broaden their perspectives both locally and globally. Other skills learned and experienced through the internship include critical thinking, creativity, problem solving through problem-based learning, creating and implementing budgets and brainstorming with the Student Success Agency executive team and other leaders.

The SSC GEAR UP program is a federally funded project designed to supply services to students, local high schools and families in support of college preparation and future post-secondary success.