Sen. Thompson to speak at SSC Commencement May 7

Seminole State College will hold its’ 88th Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 7, for students completing coursework requirements for their degree programs.

Those graduating, along with faculty and professional staff, will participate in the 10:30 a.m. ceremony in the Raymond Harber Field House. While additional guests will not be permitted to attend, the program will be live-streamed. There will also be a special “Celebration on the Lawn” held outdoors immediately following the ceremony for graduates and their families. The event will include food, drinks and a variety of fun photo opportunities to commemorate the occasion. These activities will be spread out across the campus grounds, weather permitting.

“We hope to create the excitement of Graduation Day at SSC – while still taking COVID-19 safety measures to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” explained SSC President Lana Reynolds.

This year’s featured speaker will be Oklahoma State Senator Roger Thompson. Senator Thompson was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in November, 2014. He represents Senate District 8, which is comprised of Okmulgee and McIntosh counties, and parts of Okfuskee and Muskogee counties.

He is president of the News Leader Company, Inc., which owns and publishes the Okemah News Leader. His wife, Pamela Thompson, owns Pamela’s Flowers and the Okemah Office Supply. He is currently president of Okemah Community Improvement Association and serves as economic development consultant for businesses and municipalities.

Senator Thompson graduated from Preston Road School of Preaching and later attended Southwestern Bible College and Seminary where he received his master’s in theology and his Doctorate of Theology.

Following the commencement address, Dr. Linda Goeller, vice president for academic affairs, will present degree candidates, and President Reynolds will confer degrees.

SSC’s commencement ceremony will be live-streamed this year by the college. Those who will not be able to attend the ceremony in person can visit the college’s website, sscok.edu, or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/seminolestatecollegeofoklahoma, to access the live footage on the day of the event.

Graduates of the SSC Nursing Program will complete their commencement activities on Thursday, May 6, with a special “Pinning Ceremony” inside the Enoch Kelly Haney Center Utterback Ballroom. To allow for social distancing, each nursing graduate and their family members will be assigned a scheduled time to arrive for the pinning and photo opportunities.

Campus offices will be closed to the public on Friday morning, May 7, to allow staff time to prepare for commencement exercises. Offices will open at 1:30 p.m. For additional information regarding graduation activities, contact the Office of Admissions at 405-382-9230.