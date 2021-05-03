SSC Honor Society inducts new members

SSC

Seminole State College recently inducted seven new members into the Psi Beta honor society. The seven students inducted for the 2020-2021 academic year were: Emily Ridley of Tecumseh, Taryn Washburn of Shawnee, A-yo Jones of Seminole, Kimberly Durr of Seminole, Harmony Gillespie of Shawnee, Dominic Green of Shawnee and Bethany Randall of Tecumseh.

Psi Beta is the national honor society in psychology for community and junior colleges. The mission of Psi Beta is professional development of psychology students through promotion and recognition of excellence in scholarship, leadership, research and community service. To become a member, students are required to have an overall grade-point-average of 3.2 with at least a “B” or better in psychology and to have demonstrated a genuine interest in psychology. SSC has held an active charter with Psi Beta since 1996. SSC Psychology Professor Christal Knowles serves as the faculty sponsor.

“All of these students have demonstrated not only the intellectual capability to succeed in the classroom, but they also have demonstrated a strong commitment to serve their community. I am very proud of these students and what they have accomplished in their academic careers, and I anticipate more great things from them in the future,” Knowles said.