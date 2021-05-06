SSC: Graduating PLC students receive awards

The Shawnee News-Star

Eight Seminole State College President’s Leadership Class students recently received awards recognizing their completion of two years in the program. Members pictured with SSC President Lana Reynolds (seated) are (l-r): Callen Golloway of Blanchard, Trevor Martin of Owasso, Connor Buchanan of Wewoka, Kelsey Edminsten of Okemah, Creed Watkins of Duncan, Kandyce Davidson of Wewoka, Tiffany Maxey of Catoosa and Sydney McClaskey of Maud.