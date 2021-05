SSC holds graduation, lists local graduates

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College students completing degree requirements at the end of the 2021 spring and summer semesters, along with 2020 fall graduates, participated in the college’s annual commencement exercises on Friday, May 7.

The graduation ceremony was held Friday morning inside the Raymond Harber Field House on campus. Oklahoma State Senator Roger Thompson was the featured guest speaker.

Degrees were then presented to candidates by Dr. Linda Goeller, vice president for academic affairs, and conferred by President Lana Reynolds.

According to the information released by the SSC Office of Admissions, the following local students were eligible to complete degree requirements and are expected graduates (listed by hometowns):

Asher: Sherry Hock and Gretchen Robledo

Bowlegs: Tanya Jenkins

Chandler: Caden Mitchell

Davenport: Nate Cowan

Earlsboro: Mallorie Aldridge, Kerri Benard, Vincent Dailey Jr., Amanda Elmore, Nadiyah Harmon, Frances Hunter, Deyton Jackson and Susan James

Konawa: Leonard Davis, Tameka Hamilton and Presleigh Hayes

Macomb: Brandi James

Maud: Cody Campbell, Sydney Mcclaskey, Cody Moldenhauer and Belinda Villot

McLoud: Dylan Hollins, Cassandra Johnson, Sonya Meshquekennock and Jennifer Stapp

Meeker: Cameron Curl, Trinitee Garcia, Daryck Smart, Jessica Smith and Shyanna Smith

Sasakwa: Cody McDonald

Seminole: Rebecca Allison, Cale Ashcraft, Isaac Bloomer, Aden Bruno, Case Conn, Dillon Dildine, Jonathan Duarte, Lacy Fisher, Taegan Freeman, Jaycee Gamble, Lindsey Garcia, Terry Harjo, Nichole Harrison, Allison Holley, Annette Johnson, Hannah Johnson, A-Yo Jones, Sidney Mack-Wise, Alyssa Mccracken, Shelby Moutaw, Vanessa Ohagan, Dali-Anne Owens, Laura Peffley, Rylee Pogue, Cami Rattan, Zachary Shelton, Samantha Stacy, Angela Stark, Casey Talkington, Hannah Thlocco, Marissa Vega, Juan Villegas Jr., Shelby Williams and Alyssa Yerby

Shawnee: Ashley Ataddlety, Tyler Babbie, Miranda Bays, Kristin Bentley, Allyson Bough, Sydney Breesawitz, Tristin Burchett, Harlee Carico, Garret Cheek, Alyssa Coriz, Tamrin Davis, Lauryn Flewallen, Lisa Marie Garza, Sabrina Garza, Harmony Gillespie (Gomez), Crystal Grant, Chase Greenland, Harley Gregory, Taylor Harris, Katlynn Haswell, Bailey Henley, David Holmes, Makayla Johnson, Kallee Kiser, Kossi Kodoe, Kasadie Lawson, Caryn Leedom, Elizabeth Lindsey, Jordan Little, Nickole Little, Hannah Long, Audrey Longhorn, Jasmine Lopez, Kayci Loveland, Matthew Martin, Ryan May, Michelle Mayfield, Tyann Maytubby, Jake Mcray, Jaxen Mcray, Madeline Motley, Isiah Nanaeto, Ha Nguyen, Sandra Ortiz, Laura Pettit-Blevins, Paula Peyketewa, Asa Samuels, Hailey Satterfield, Amber Spain, Lori Speers (Davis), Sierra Springer, Emily Stroup, Devin Tucker, Lindsey Vazquez, Bryce Warren, Taryn Washburn, Jessica Watkins, Hannah Weese, Sydney Whaley, Gabriel Wiley, Samantha Winter, Kirsten Winters and Michael York II

Stroud: Timothy Arellano, Zachary Bukowski and Blake Redus

Tecumseh: Dara Vanese Archer, Kendra Arrasmith (Sandlin), Emily Birney, Autumn Bowie, Sarah Chesser, Jamie Childress, Khalynn Daniels, Michael Davis, Elizabeth Fixico, Josie Jared, Haley Koster, Hannah Madden, Skyler Shepherd, Tylee Sheppard, Jordyn Walker, Melissa Whaley, Jason White and Mckayla Wright

Wewoka: Brooklyn Black, Connor Buchanan, Kandyce Davidson, Macie Davis, Carissa Eeds, Kendra Fixico, Sydney Hickman, McKenzie King, Ernesto Martinez Jr., August Murray, Emma Norman, Evan Stafford, Cole Ward, Lauren Wegner and Paula Williams.