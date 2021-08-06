SSC holds extended office hours, fall semester begins August 16

SSC

With the fall semester beginning Aug. 16, Seminole State College has extended its office hours to cater to prospective student schedules.

Special extended office hours for admissions, financial aid, advising, testing, the business office and the bookstore will take place Monday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SSC’s regular office hours will resume Monday, Aug. 16 and are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Day, evening, weekend and online courses are being offered. SSC students can receive associate degrees in 18 transfer degree programs including concentrations in agriculture, art, biology, business, child development, computer science, criminal justice, elementary education, health, physical education and recreation, health sciences, language arts, liberal studies, pre-engineering, psychology, secondary education and social sciences. The College also offers five workforce degrees programs in business technology, medical laboratory technology, nursing and physical therapy assistant. For a class schedule detailing all current course offerings, visit the College’s website at www.sscok.edu.

Students seeking more information about course offerings may contact the Advising Office at 405-382-9797 or advising@sscok.edu. For help with financial aid, the Financial Aid Office may be reached at 405-382-9247 or finaid@sscok.edu.

For more information on enrollment at SSC, contact the College’s Admissions Office at 405-382-9230, admissions@sscok.edu or stop by the Walkingstick Student Services Building, located just off Highway 9 on the south side of campus.