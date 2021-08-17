OBU welcomes new, returning students to campus on move-in day

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist University celebrated the arrival of new and returning students Saturday, Aug. 14, during the University’s annual Move-In Day. The day is the kickoff to Welcome Week, a special week each year where new students are welcomed into the Bison family.

As new students and their families arrive to their dorms in their vehicles, upperclassmen greet them with cheers of celebration and shake their cars to welcome them officially to Bison Hill. The upperclassmen, also known as Welcome Week Workers or Tri-W’s, then whisk away all of the students’ belongings to their dorm rooms, allowing the new students and their families to enjoy the moment as they are warmly welcomed into the OBU family.

Later that day, following a separate student orientation and parent orientation, families and friends share a special time to say goodbye to their students and pray together, before heading home. Students then begin the full Welcome Week experience in earnest, including familiarizing themselves with campus, getting to know other students, and numerous events. Follow the Oklahoma Baptist University account on Facebook, or @obunews on Instagram or Twitter for posts as the week unfolds.