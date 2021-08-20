SSC welcomes students back to campus with activities

The Shawnee News-Star

As students returned to campus for the beginning of the fall semester this week, Seminole State College hosted its annual Welcome Week, featuring activities and giveaways each day.

On Tuesday, students were able to create their own street signs at a station just outside of the E.T. Dunlap Student Union and the week continued with “Waffle Wednesday,” where students were treated to waffles on a stick with an assortment of toppings.

Welcome Week programming also included caricature drawings, free movie nights at Strothers Cinema and snow cones from Kona Ice.