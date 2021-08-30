OBU earns seven ‘Colleges of Distinction’ honors for 2021-22

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist University has been named as a College of Distinction in seven categories for 2021-22. Colleges of Distinction is a nationally recognized and prestigious designation for universities whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement. Colleges of Distinction are schools that have excelled at equipping graduating students to enter the workforce with solid, well-developed critical thinking skills as well as the ability to adapt in an ever-changing society.

OBU was honored with seven badges for 2021-22, including College of Distinction, Oklahoma College of Distinction, Christian College of Distinction, Business College of Distinction, Education College of Distinction, Nursing College of Distinction and Career Development College of Distinction.

For 21 years, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook has recognized and honored schools throughout the U.S. for their excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education. The member institutions of the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on the undergraduate experience by engaging students, hiring exceptional instructors, creating a vibrant community and preparing students for success outside of school.

The Education College of Distinction recognition demonstrates that the University’s School of Education develops future educators who are not only knowledgeable, but also efficient mentors who provide empathetic support and novel teaching methods. OBU’s education degree programs include early childhood education, elementary education, English education, mathematics education, music education, science education, social sciences education and special education.

The Nursing College of Distinction award recognizes the excellence demonstrated in OBU’s School of Nursing, which trains its nursing students to take calculated action, even in high-pressure situations. OBU nursing students are challenged to remain curious and compassionate throughout their rigorous practice. Programs of study in nursing include a Bachelor of Science in nursing and an LPN to BSN program.

The Business College of Distinction recognizes OBU’s Paul Dickinson School of Business as a leader in teaching students sound business practices in a globalized economy, effective communication skills and apt problem-solving strategies. OBU’s programs in accounting, computer science, finance, international business, management and marketing keep their future leaders adaptable as they grow alongside their industry.

The University’s Career Development Office excels in helping students find jobs after they graduate, leading to OBU’s recognition as a Career Development College of Distinction. Schools awarded the Career Development badge have shown that they are well equipped to help their students graduate with confidence. Offering such resources as undergraduate and graduate assistance, IMB career assistance, free career assessment and resume assistance, OBU provides support to their students throughout every stage of career exploration, development and application.

