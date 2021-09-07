OBU named 'Best in the West' for 17th year by Princeton Review

The Shawnee News-Star

For the 17th consecutive year, The Princeton Review recognized Oklahoma Baptist University as one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States. OBU was one of the 126 institutions named for its academic standing in the “Best in the West” section of the educational research firm’s website feature, “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”

The Princeton Review annually salutes colleges and universities across the nation as academically exceptional and well worth the consideration of potential students. Universities are recognized in five different zones: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International. OBU is one of 126 schools as part of the “Best in the West” list for academic excellence as well as being one of only seven Oklahoma universities included.

Quotes taken from the student surveys have been featured on the university’s profile page, giving insight to how students feel about campus life and their professors on Bison Hill. One student noted, “OBU has a fantastic education curriculum. It incorporates faith and learning, which is applicable to our everyday lives.” All faculty are active Christians and professors are described as “passionate” and “inspiring.” As one student explains, “professors are engaging, encouraging, and happy to help students.” Outstanding academics and a prevailing respect for “amazing” professors are how most students define their educational experience at OBU.

The Princeton Review’s 85-question survey asks students about their professors, administrators, school services, campus culture and other facets of life at their schools. The company’s methodology for the ranking lists uses a five-point Likert scale to convert qualitative student assessments into quantitative data for school-to-school comparisons. The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in its lists hierarchically and the rankings are based off student opinion rather than the organization’s views.

