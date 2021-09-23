SSC offers another round of COVID relief funds to students

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College is offering COVID relief funds to students through an allocation of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III that is being provided by the U.S. Department of Education, as authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

The funds will be distributed to students based on specific guidance from the U.S. Department of Education as well as procedures established by SSC.

Students were contacted about steps to take to receive funding, based on their credit hour enrollment in Fall 2021 on Friday morning, Sept. 17. To apply for the funds, students must fill out a short, three-question form accessed on the College’s online learning platform Brightspace. Students have the option to apply the funds directly to any outstanding balance they may have.

The amount students are awarded is based on the number of hours they were enrolled in on Aug. 30, 2021. Students who receive Pell grant funds will receive $100 per credit hour in HEERF III funds. Students who do not receive Pell grant funds will receive $75 per credit hour in HEERF III funds.

“We are making preparations to get this money into the hands of our students as expeditiously as possible. We are very grateful for these funds and hope this will provide some relief for our students during this time,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

For more information on the funds, students may visit sscok.edu and click the COVID Relief Fund Application link. Students may also contact SSC’s Financial Aid department at finaid@sscok.edu or 405-382-9247.