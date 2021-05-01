Shawnee students among USAO graduates

The Shawnee News-Star

CHICKASHA – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted graduation festivities at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma for two semesters, the spring 2021 commencement ceremony marked a major return to normalcy for graduates during an in-person, outdoor event held April 24.

Among those students was James Hampton of Shawnee, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education.

“It makes me enormously happy to resume our commencement activities in-person this semester, and particularly to invite all of the students whose final term in college was so cruelly disrupted by the pandemic,” said President John Feaver. “Every student who walks across that stage has worked so hard to get to where they are today, and being able to congratulate them as they receive their bachelor’s degree has always been one of my greatest joys as the president of this institution.”

For the 2020-21 academic year, Science & Arts awarded 91 Bachelor of Science degrees, 42 Bachelor of Arts degrees and eight Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees during commencement. Twelve graduates from spring 2020 were also honored as they participated in the ceremony.

Nationally ranked for quality and value, for over a century Science & Arts has remained committed to providing a broad and accessible undergraduate education as the state’s only public liberal arts college.

To see the full list of graduates and learn more about educational opportunities at USAO, please visit usao.edu.