No raining on this parade: SHS seniors celebrate

Despite a steady supply of rain all day Sunday, and a cancellation post on the Shawnee Public School Facebook page, a parade of SHS graduating seniors passed through town Sunday afternoon.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at Shawnee Mall, traveling along Kickapoo, and then turning on Kickapoo Spur to meet at the high school for photo opportunities.

Parents cheered and honked for the seniors as the parade, with a limousine in the lead, passed by.

SHS Baccalaureate, scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday night at the PAAC, is expected to continue as planned.

The SPS Facebook page stated that graduation, planned to take place at Jim Thorpe Stadium, will continue at 7:30 p.m. Monday regardless of the weather.

Shawnee High School Superintendent Dr. April Grace announced in a video that a back up plan is in place if rain interferes with an outdoor event.

"We will have seating inside the gym area as well as live streaming into the auditorium for those that are coming in person," Grace said, adding that the number of tickets will be honored just as they would be if graduation is able to continue outside.

Grace added that the decision will be made around mid-day Monday.