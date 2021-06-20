Kienzle graduates from New York College of Podriatric Medicine

Special to the News-Star

Wolfgang Christoph Kienzle, son of Robbie and John Larth Kienzle of Shawnee, graduated at the 110th commencement ceremony of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine held at Damrosch Park at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on May 27, 2021.

Kienzle received the President’s Award for Academic and Clinical Excellence during the ceremony, awarded to the fourth year medical student who demonstrated the highest all-around clinical excellence, based on all aspects of clinical education. He completed his premedical work at the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a BS in Biology in 2017 and was a graduate of Shawnee High School in 2013, receiving numerous awards for his academics and athleticism.

He will begin his residency at the New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, an award winning hospital that combines the expertise of Weill Cornell Medicine physicians, experienced healthcare staff, the intellectual energy of graduated residency and fellowship training programs, and the latest technologies to provide compassionate, culturally sensitive care to residents in Brooklyn, New York in July 2021.

He follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, Dr. John Kienzle, one-time chief of staff at Mission Hill Hospital.