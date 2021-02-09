COVID-19 information: AARP to host telephone town hall event Feb. 10

Submitted

AARP Oklahoma is hosting a telephone town hall event on Feb. 10. This free event is open to the public, and it is easy to participate.

Panelists will answer questions during the interactive discussion and discuss the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.

Event: Coronavirus Information Telephone Town Hall

Date: Feb. 10

Time: 9 a.m. CT

Panelists: AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl, Dr. Ron Shaw from the Association of American Indian Physicians and Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed

The public can register at: https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-64825/ and registrants will receive a call when the telephone town hall begins. AARP is also live-streaming the event on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page. Questions may be asked through comments.