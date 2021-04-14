Kickapoo Tribal Health Center offers vaccine

Those who are still trying to set up an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine have another option to consider as the Kickapoo Tribal Health Center is offering the Moderna vaccine.

“We want to reach as many people as possible that are in need of the vaccine shot,” Brent Shields, marketing coordinator, said.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments can be made by calling the clinic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For those who cannot make appointments during the week, the clinic also offers Saturday events once per month, with April's scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

“Due to capacity and social distancing restrictions, 100 appointments are available each day and 200 during monthly Saturday events,” Infection Control/Risk Management Officer Aaron Hartmann said.

Appointments for a second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled during the first vaccination appointment.

Also scheduled for April 24 will be a DEA National Takeback event, where old or unused medication can be disposed of.

Hartmann said any shelf or over-the-counter medication in pill or liquid form can be dropped off in a container or bag, but that personal information should be marked out on any labels. Liquids should be in a sealed container, and no syringes will be accepted.

The Kickapoo Tribal Health Center is located at 105365 S. Highway 102, McLoud, three miles north of downtown McLoud. To schedule an appointment, call 405-964-2081.

In order to make the process go faster, pre-questionnaire and vaccination paperwork is available at okkthc.com/2021/03/now-vaccinating-patients-30/ for those who would like to fill it out in advance.