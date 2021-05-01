SSM Health Medical Group expands Shawnee health care with new clinic, opening Monday

The Shawnee News-Star

SSM Health Medical Group is expanding health care in Shawnee and surrounding communities with the opening of a new clinic location on Monday, May 3. The new location at 4651 N. Harrison Street, Shawnee, is located approximately one-half mile south of I-40.

The 33,000 square foot ambulatory medical building will house family medicine providers on the first floor, which include, Dr. Kelli Koons, Dr. Jeremy Holter, Dr. Ajay Varughese, and Dr. Kacey Cassaday. Additionally, the first floor will offer therapy services as well as Express Care, which is moving from its current location on Medical Park Drive. The second floor features Women’s Health Services, with specialty offices for OB/GYN providers, Dr. Paul Jennings, Dr. Darin Sparkman, Dr. Elise Slaybaugh, Dr. Alex Avila, Jessica Strong, APRN, and Shannon Plumb, PA-C.

“We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to serving Shawnee and surrounding communities by expanding convenient, high-end services,” stated Dr. Kevin L. Lewis, president, SSM Health Medical Group. “This facility is a new, innovative model for outpatient and physician office services not seen before in our community. The SSM Health Medical Group providers and staff are committed to providing a soothing, upscale environment for a wide range of services for the benefit of our patients.”

SSM Health worked closely with the medical group providers, Miller Architects, and developers Darin Miller and David Neff, to create the innovative, two-story medical office building. Miller and Neff have a long-standing relationship with SSM Health in Oklahoma, as they designed the SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex campuses, including the newest location in El Reno, slated to open in May of 2021. Miller-Tippens Construction is the general contractor on the project.

SSM Health Medical Group will continue to offer services at its locations on Kethley, near SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee, after the opening of the location on Harrison.

About SSM Health in Oklahoma

SSM Health in Oklahoma includes St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City); Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony (Oklahoma City); St. Anthony South (Oklahoma City); SSM Health Outpatient Center (Oklahoma City), St. Anthony Hospital – Midwest (Midwest City) and St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee (Shawnee). The SSM Health network in Oklahoma also includes four SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex campuses, a community freestanding ER (El Reno), five managed hospitals, 11 affiliated hospitals, and SSM Health Medical Group with more than 250 physicians and providers.