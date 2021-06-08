Long-term volunteers sought in Shawnee area

COEDD

Area residents interested in becoming involved with something that makes an impact on the whole community are encouraged to consider becoming ombudsman volunteers.

An ombudsman volunteer meets weekly with long-term care facility residents who often need some assistance in having their voices heard and making sure their rights are respected. Volunteers help those voices by mediating and advocating on the residents’ behalf.

By being an ombudsman volunteer, people could help the residents resolve issues before they become critical, could educate facility staff and family members on the rights of the residents, and even encourage the residents to exercise their own rights supported by legislation; all of which lead to the residents having a greater quality of life in a long-term are facility.

There is an application process and a required two-day orientation in becoming an ombudsman volunteer; however, all of this is to ensure the greatest safety for vulnerable long-term care residents.

Those interested in beginning that application and orientation process, can attend new volunteer training Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13, at COEDD Area Agency on Aging, 400 N. Bell, Shawnee. Snacks and drinks will not be provided; however, volunteer applicants are welcome to bring their own and will be released for a lunch hour each training day.

Call Ombudsman Supervisor Denise Luzmoor at 405-273-6410, ext 133 with any questions.