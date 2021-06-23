Rejuvenation Suite: Unique space allows Shawnee healthcare professionals to relax, reflect and renew

Avedis Foundation

Avedis Foundation has announced the opening of the Rejuvenation Suite, a private space for healthcare professionals at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, designed to promote overall wellness by providing a respite amid the ongoing demands on healthcare professionals.

The 1,700 square-foot Rejuvenation Suite, located on the hospital’s second floor, was planned and designed by Rees Associates of Oklahoma City.

On May 26, Avedis Foundation hosted a ribbon cutting for St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee employees to welcome them and introduce many of the suite’s features: a meditation area, exercise and yoga stations, massage chairs, relaxing seating areas, a water feature, and a projection wall to recreate sounds and imagery from nature in a soothing ambiance.

“The words on the wall – ‘relax, reflect and renew,’ – really summarize what this space is about,” said Avedis Foundation President and CEO Kathy Laster.

"Increased patient loads and demanding work shifts translate to little or no ‘down’ time for healthcare professionals. We felt it appropriate that they have a place on site where they can come when they’re facing a tough day or a tough situation," she added.

“It’s heartwarming to see the faces of our staff when they walk in the doors of the Rejuvenation Suite,” said Angi Mohr, president of SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. “In addition to providing the highest quality of care to our patients, we place great value on the health of our dedicated medical professionals. We’re so excited to gift this to our staff,” Mohr said.

Mari Leedom, RN, attended the opening of the Rejuvenation Suite with several co-workers.

“I think this is a wonderful gift from the Avedis Foundation,” Leedom stated. “It’s a beautiful place just to take a few minutes for yourself to regroup, focus and find your center.”