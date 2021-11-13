Pediatric COVID vaccine clinic set Nov. 19 in Shawnee
SSM Health
SSM Health is partnering with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, the Pottawatomie County Health Department, and Shawnee Public Schools to offer a Pediatric Vaccine Clinic Friday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Children ages 5-11 may receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Location: SSM Health Medical Group, Kethley Road, Shawnee, OK 74804
To schedule an appointment:
SSM Health patients can schedule through MyChart:https://mychart.ssmhc.com/mychart/ or call 405-273-5801 and ask for the Pediatrics department
If you are not an SSM Health patient, you can schedule through the Health Department link: vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or call 405-273-2157