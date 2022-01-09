SSM Health Medical Group welcomes Dr. J. Antonio Cantu-Clatza

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee, OK- SSM Health Medical Group is pleased to welcome J. Antonio Cantu-Clatza, MD., endocrinology.

Dr. Cantu-Clatza is a board certified endocrinologist. He received his medical degree from the University of Tamaulipas, Tampico, Mexico. He completed his internal medicine residency and endocrinology fellowship at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Dr. Cantu-Clatza diagnoses and treats a wide range of hormone-related diseases and conditions, including but not limited to diabetes, thyroid disorders, lipid disorders, adrenal disorders, obesity, and much more.

He fluently speaks three languages—English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Dr. Cantu-Clatza is accepting new patients in his practice located at SSM Health Medical Group, 3315 Kethley, Shawnee. To schedule an appointment, call 405-273-5801.