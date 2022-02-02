Work@Health Program seeks Oklahoma applicants

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – Productivity losses related to personal and family health problems cost U.S. employers more than $225 billion every year. In an effort to minimize these health-related costs, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is seeking public and private businesses and organizations to participate in a no-cost employer-training program to help build and maintain effective workplace wellness programs.

“Workplace health programs can help employees adopt healthier lifestyles and lower their risk of developing costly chronic diseases,” Work@Health Trainer Karin Leimbach said. “Research shows that employees who have healthy diets and active lifestyles are less likely to suffer from chronic illnesses or disabilities that might hinder their job performance. By implementing comprehensive, evidence-based programs, employers can improve worker productivity and build a culture of wellness that improves the bottom line.”

Founded in 2014 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Work@Health program provides employer education, training, and ongoing technical assistance to create sustainable, evidence-based wellness programs that can reduce health care costs and increase worker productivity.

Work@Health uses web-based and in-person training to cover a number of workplace health principles including:

• Why having a workplace wellness program makes good business sense

• How to assess the workplace health needs of organizations

• How to plan, implement, and create an environment that supports evidence-based workplace health programs, policies and practices that provide a great return on investment

• How to know if your workplace health and wellness program is working and how to continuously improve its quality

• How to develop and leverage partnerships, community links, and resources to support workplace health

More than 300 employers in the U.S. have been selected to participate in the program, with 45 in Oklahoma, including Imperial, Oklahoma State University, United Way and LifeShare. To be eligible, employers must be headquartered in the U.S., provide health insurance and employ at least 20. A maximum of two participants per employer may attend the training.

Employers interested in the Work@Health program can contact Karin Leimbach at KarinL@health.ok.gov or call (405) 426-8294. For more information, visit cdc.gov/workathealth.

