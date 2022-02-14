SSM Health awards $20K grant to Gateway to Prevention and Recovery

The Shawnee News-Star

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee recently awarded Gateway to Prevention and Recovery a $20,000 grant to help with substance abuse and suicide prevention programs for the community.

“We are grateful for Gateway to Prevention & Recovery for the programs and continued education they offer to our community,” says Angi Mohr, President, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee. “This grant is an investment into their continued outreach towards helping people live a healthy life.”

The grant will benefit the community by providing Survivor of Suicide Attempt (SOSA) groups and suicide prevention resources for local schools, businesses, and organizations. In addition, the funds will be used to distribute medication lockboxes in key areas of the community.

“At Gateway, we believe that suicide prevention and the SOSA groups will be a huge benefit to our community, especially moving through the pandemic,” says Abby Flood, Director of Prevention, Gateway to Prevention and Recovery. “We have experienced, first-hand, the effects that the pandemic has had on those in recovery from addiction and those individuals who struggle with mental health issues. This also spans across generations, where we have seen many students struggle with depression, suicidal thoughts, and other mental health issues. We believe that these funds will be very useful in helping get our community the help and assistance needed to move forward in a positive way.”

For more information about SOSA groups or for mental health support, please contact Abby Flood at aflood@gatewaytoprevention.org or call at 405-275-3391.

Every three years, St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee conducts a Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA) to better understand and address the health needs in the community. St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee is currently finalizing the CHNA for 2022-2024 and will announce the top three health care priorities identified and the implementation plan to help move the needle of health for the community.

